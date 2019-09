Canara Bank announced that the investment committee of the bank has permitted to initiate the process of stake sale in full in Commonwealth Trust (India).

The Bank has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for sale of 37500 equity shares, representing 30% of paid up share capital held by Canara Bank in Commonwealth Trust (India).

