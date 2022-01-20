Cadila Healthcare receives final approval for seizures treatment drug

Cadila Healthcare on Thursday announced that it has received final approval from the USFDA to market vigabatrin tablets in the strength of 500 mg.

Vigabatrin is used to treat babies, one month to 2 years old with infantile spasms. It is also used in combination with other medications to treat seizure disorders (epilepsy). Vigabatrin decreases the number of seizures in adults and children who have not been able to control their seizures with other treatment. Vigabatrin is an anticonvulsant. It is known to work by stopping the breakdown of a natural calming substance (GABA) in the brain.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 326 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.91% lower at Rs 420.10 on BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was down 408 points or 0.68% at 59,690.72.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 608.10% to Rs 2,999.60 crore on 2.4% increase in net sales to Rs 3,687 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

