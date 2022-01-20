Cadila Healthcare receives final approval for seizures treatment drug

-
ALSO READ
Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Vigabatrin Tablets
Sun Pharma to exclusively commercialize acne cream in US, Canada
Lupin signs first partnership agreement with Foncoo for China
Cadila Healthcare gets tentative USFDA nod for sitagliptin
Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod to market Decitabine Injection
-
Cadila Healthcare on Thursday announced that it has received final approval from the USFDA to market vigabatrin tablets in the strength of 500 mg.Vigabatrin is used to treat babies, one month to 2 years old with infantile spasms. It is also used in combination with other medications to treat seizure disorders (epilepsy). Vigabatrin decreases the number of seizures in adults and children who have not been able to control their seizures with other treatment. Vigabatrin is an anticonvulsant. It is known to work by stopping the breakdown of a natural calming substance (GABA) in the brain.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 326 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.91% lower at Rs 420.10 on BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was down 408 points or 0.68% at 59,690.72.
Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 608.10% to Rs 2,999.60 crore on 2.4% increase in net sales to Rs 3,687 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU