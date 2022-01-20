Bunge to acquire 33% stake in UPL's subsidiary, Singaro

UPL and other shareholders in Sinagro Produtos Agropecuarios SA., Brazil, have announced an agreement in which Bunge will acquire a 33% stake in Sinagro, UPL's wholly-owned subsidiary, to strengthen its grain orientation strategy in Brazil.
Sinagro is a major reseller of grains and agricultural products with a significant presence in Brazil's 'Cerrado' savanna region. Bunge is a major player in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. The deal announced is subject to approval by Brazil's antitrust body, Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econica (CADE).
Sinagro has a network of more than 30 stores and warehouses, and a footprint across seven Brazilian states (Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goi, Bahia, Tocantins, Parand Minas Gerais), Sinagro is strategically positioned to support suppliers and final customers alike.
Sinagro was one of the first signatory companies to join Bunge's "Sustainable Partnership" launched in 2021, whereby Bunge helps grain resellers set up socio- environmental assessment systems for suppliers - including satellite monitoring - at the farm level. The program participants can adopt independent geospatial imaging services or use Bunge's structure at no cost.
On a consolidated basis, UPL's net profit jumped 36.9% to Rs 634 crore on a 18.2% surge in net sales to Rs 10,567 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Shares of UPL lost 0.20% to Rs 811.25 on BSE. UPL is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions. Through OpenAg, UPL is focused on facilitating progress for the entire agricultural value chain.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU