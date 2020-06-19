Cadila Healthcare slips after Q4 PAT falls 15%

Cadila Healthcare shed 0.85% to Rs 362.50 after consolidated net profit fell 14.8% to Rs 391.90 crore on 0.21% rise in net sales at Rs 3,627.20 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 522 crore in Q4 March 2020, down by 13.8% from Rs 605.9 crore posted in Q4 March 2019. Total tax expense in the March quarter fell 14.36% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 108.50 crore.

Pharma segment revenue stood at Rs 3,264.30 crore (down 1.6% YoY) while consumer products segment revenue was at Rs 487.80 crore (up 17.2% YoY) during the quarter.

With respect to the impact of COVID-19 on its business operations, Cadila said: "The eventual outcome of the impact of the global heath pandemic may be different from those estimated as on the date of approval of these financial results and the Group will closely monitor any material changes to the economic environment and their impact of its business in the times to come."

The drug maker's net profit fell 36.4% to Rs 1,176.60 crore on 8.3% rise in net sales to Rs 13,812.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) over the year ended March 2019 (FY19). PBT was at Rs 1,495.40 crore in FY20, down by 37.2% from Rs 2,382.10 crore in FY19.

The company filed 30 additional ANDAs during the year with the USFDA, taking the cumulative filings to 390. The company received 28 ANDA approvals during the year, taking the total to 282 product approvals.

Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

