Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 56.22 points or 0.39% at 14541.06 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Ramco Systems Ltd (down 4.98%), D-Link India Ltd (down 2.08%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.85%),eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.79%),Mastek Ltd (down 1.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mphasis Ltd (down 1.64%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.57%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 1.47%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.46%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (down 1.45%).

On the other hand, HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.99%), Subex Ltd (up 4.94%), and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 4.77%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 360.61 or 1.05% at 34568.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.5 points or 1.15% at 10208.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 148.95 points or 1.23% at 12259.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.29 points or 1.15% at 4245.75.

On BSE,1758 shares were trading in green, 749 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

