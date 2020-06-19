Volumes spurt at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

-
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 256.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.86 lakh shares
Thermax Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 June 2020.
Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 3.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28371 shares. The stock rose 3.06% to Rs.749.55. Volumes stood at 41578 shares in the last session.
Tube Investments of India Ltd registered volume of 2.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27142 shares. The stock rose 4.67% to Rs.420.20. Volumes stood at 32388 shares in the last session.
City Union Bank Ltd saw volume of 76.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.09 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.73% to Rs.127.60. Volumes stood at 7.66 lakh shares in the last session.
Greaves Cotton Ltd recorded volume of 32.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.82% to Rs.86.90. Volumes stood at 3.69 lakh shares in the last session.
