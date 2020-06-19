Volumes spurt at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

JUST IN
Thermax Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 June 2020.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 256.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.86 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.31% to Rs.1,258.95. Volumes stood at 8.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 3.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28371 shares. The stock rose 3.06% to Rs.749.55. Volumes stood at 41578 shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd registered volume of 2.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27142 shares. The stock rose 4.67% to Rs.420.20. Volumes stood at 32388 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd saw volume of 76.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.09 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.73% to Rs.127.60. Volumes stood at 7.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Greaves Cotton Ltd recorded volume of 32.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.82% to Rs.86.90. Volumes stood at 3.69 lakh shares in the last session.

