Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sanghi Industries Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2020.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd lost 8.90% to Rs 28.65 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sanghi Industries Ltd tumbled 7.90% to Rs 25.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd crashed 7.66% to Rs 21.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80941 shares in the past one month.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd corrected 7.11% to Rs 19.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2229 shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd pared 7.09% to Rs 196.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1933 shares in the past one month.

