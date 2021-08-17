Camlin Fine Sciences allots 10,375 equity shares under ESOP

Camlin Fine Sciences has allotted 10375 equity shares of face value of Re.1 each in accordance with the terms of ESOP 2018, on 16 August 2021.

Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 127601746 equity shares of face value of Re.1 each aggregating to Rs. 12,76,01,746.

