Camlin Fine starts production at composite vanillin unit in Guj

The company said it commensed commercial production at its composite vanillin manufacturing unit situated at Dahej in Gujarat.The commercial production at Camlin Fine Sciences' composite vanillin manufacturing unit situated at Dahej SEZ in Gujarat commenced from 22nd January 2023.
Camlin Fine Sciences is a provider of high-quality shelf life extension solutions including antioxidants, aroma ingredients and performance chemicals.
On a consolidated basis, Camlin Fine Sciences reported net profit of Rs 13.02 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.53 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 55.28% YoY to Rs 483.25 crore in Q2 September 2022.
Shares of Camlin Fine Sciences fell 1.48% to Rs 156.45 on Friday, 20 January 2023.
