Campus Activewear allots 33,598 equity shares under ESOP

Campus Activewear has allotted 33,598 equity shares under ESOP on 19 January 2023.

Post Allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,52,32,63,400/- comprising of 30,46,52,680 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up to Rs. 1,52,34,31,390/- comprising of 30,46,86,278 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:28 IST

