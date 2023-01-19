Inox Leisure takes over operations of 2-screen multiplex in New Delhi

Inox Leisure has taken over operations of Multiplex Cinema Theatre on Lease basis, located at INOX Leisure, Odeon Cinema Complex, D-Block, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001, with effect from today, 19 January 2023.

The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 2 screens and 592 seats.

INOX Leisure is now present in 74 cities with 170 Multiplexes, 722 screens and a total seating capacity of 160,339 seats across India.

