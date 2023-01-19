KIOCL signs mining lease deed with Govt. of Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
KIOCL gains on executing lease deed with Karnataka Govt
KIOCL gains on signing mining lease agreement with Karnataka Govt.
KIOCL signs mining lease for Devadari Range in Karnataka
KIOCL temporarily shuts pellet plant at Mangalore
KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 102.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
KIOCL announced that the Mining Lease deed document executed between Govt. of Karnataka and KIOCL for the grant of a mining lease for Iron Ore and Manganese Ore, over an extent of 388 ha for a period of 50 years in Devadari Range, Sandur Taluk, Ballari District, Karnataka State, has been registered at the Office of Sub-Registrar, Sandur Tq on 18 January 2023 by paying the total amount of Rs. 329.17 crore which includes the stamp duty, cess on stamps and fees for registering documents.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU