KIOCL signs mining lease deed with Govt. of Karnataka

KIOCL announced that the Mining Lease deed document executed between Govt. of Karnataka and KIOCL for the grant of a mining lease for Iron Ore and Manganese Ore, over an extent of 388 ha for a period of 50 years in Devadari Range, Sandur Taluk, Ballari District, Karnataka State, has been registered at the Office of Sub-Registrar, Sandur Tq on 18 January 2023 by paying the total amount of Rs. 329.17 crore which includes the stamp duty, cess on stamps and fees for registering documents.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:39 IST

