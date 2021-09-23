CAMS launches MF Central - India's first MF investor lifecycle engagement platform

Computer Age Management Services jointly with KFin Technologies (KFintech) has today launched MF Central, a one-of-its-kind digital solution for enhanced service experience for mutual fund investors. The platform expects to transform investor experience with the mutual fund industry through its single window view across all mutual funds.

MFCentral is a collaborative effort of the Registrar and Transfer Agents - CAMS with Kfintech in association with AMFI.

For the first time ever in the industry, MFCentral offers digital access to investor lifecycle engagement with the entire MF industry under one roof. The platform aims to render all conceivable transaction types across the industry participants in a highly automated and digitized manner. The platform's underlying strengths include standardized and uniform processes, inter-operability and future ready architecture for scale and speed.

