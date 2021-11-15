India's WPI inflation rises to 12.54% in October

-
India's inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 12.54% in October 2021 compared with 1.31% in October 2020.
"The high rate of inflation in October 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products etc. as compared the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement today.
WPI grew 10.66% in September 2021, while the figure for August was 11.64%.
