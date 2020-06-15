Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 37.45% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 40.61% in the December 2019 quarter
Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 6.78% in the March 2020 quarter
IDBI Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 135.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Oriental Bank of Commerce standalone net profit rises 39.11% in the December 2019 quarter
D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.38% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 528.82 croreNet profit of Can Fin Homes rose 37.45% to Rs 90.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 528.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 462.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.75% to Rs 376.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 296.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.57% to Rs 2030.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1726.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales528.82462.39 14 2030.411726.95 18 OPM %86.6693.00 -92.1994.81 - PBDT121.70116.49 4 527.76472.47 12 PBT118.92115.61 3 518.29469.50 10 NP90.9166.14 37 376.12296.74 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU