Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 37.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 528.82 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 37.45% to Rs 90.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 528.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 462.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.75% to Rs 376.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 296.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.57% to Rs 2030.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1726.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

