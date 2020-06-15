Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit declines 78.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 3286.82 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declined 78.96% to Rs 39.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 3286.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2902.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.93% to Rs 550.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 696.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 13134.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10925.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3286.822902.0413134.7010925.6339.1953.8849.8452.89153.24578.881958.702213.81115.30557.131808.892135.9039.91189.65550.85696.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)