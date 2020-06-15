Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit declines 78.96% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 3286.82 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declined 78.96% to Rs 39.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 3286.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2902.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.93% to Rs 550.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 696.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 13134.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10925.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3286.822902.04 13 13134.7010925.63 20 OPM %39.1953.88 -49.8452.89 - PBDT153.24578.88 -74 1958.702213.81 -12 PBT115.30557.13 -79 1808.892135.90 -15 NP39.91189.65 -79 550.85696.70 -21
