Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.95% to Rs 10.22 croreNet Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.49% to Rs 23.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.228.52 20 23.5837.13 -36 OPM %-39.53-28.17 --79.01-26.42 - PBDT-4.93-4.14 -19 -24.19-15.72 -54 PBT-6.16-5.32 -16 -28.87-20.12 -43 NP-6.16-5.21 -18 -28.87-20.01 -44
