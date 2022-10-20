Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 105.84% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Total Operating Income rise 18.15% to Rs 20482.35 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 105.84% to Rs 2705.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1314.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.15% to Rs 20482.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17336.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income20482.3517336.33 18 OPM %44.7036.17 -PBDT3350.892018.91 66 PBT3350.892018.91 66 NP2705.551314.41 106

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 12:36 IST

