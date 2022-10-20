Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 8.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 419.20 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 8.57% to Rs 57.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 419.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 338.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

