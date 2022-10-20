JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Havells India consolidated net profit declines 38.16% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 8.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 419.20 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 8.57% to Rs 57.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 419.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 338.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales419.20338.96 24 OPM %22.3824.84 -PBDT100.7194.27 7 PBT83.0582.39 1 NP57.8163.23 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU