Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the June 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.08% to Rs 12515.60 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 12.43% to Rs 383.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 340.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Total Operating Income rose 7.08% to Rs 12515.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 11688.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income12515.6011688.39 7 OPM %54.6046.72 -PBDT587.79384.43 53 PBT587.79384.43 53 NP383.04340.68 12

Wed, July 24 2019

