Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 551.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Yes Bank consolidated net profit declines 92.45% in the June 2019 quarter
HDFC Bank standalone net profit rises 22.63% in the March 2019 quarter
ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2019 quarter
Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 67.81% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 7.08% to Rs 12515.60 croreNet profit of Canara Bank rose 12.43% to Rs 383.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 340.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Total Operating Income rose 7.08% to Rs 12515.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 11688.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income12515.6011688.39 7 OPM %54.6046.72 -PBDT587.79384.43 53 PBT587.79384.43 53 NP383.04340.68 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU