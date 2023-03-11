Trident bath linen production rises 18% YoY in February

Trident announced its production update for February 2023 on Friday, 10 March 2023.

In the home textile division, production of bath linen jumped 17.91% to 3,312 metric tonnes (MT) in February 2023 as compared to 2,809 MT posted in February 2022. Production of bed linen rose 6.54% to 2.77 million metres (MM) in February 2023 from 2.6 MM recorded in February 2022.

However, production of yarn slipped 12.68% to 7,575 MT in February 2023 as against 8,675 MT reported in the same period last fiscal.

In paper & chemicals division, production of paper was at 11,949 MT (down 4.1% YoY) and production of chemicals stood at 8,356 MT (down 4.64%) during the period under review.

Headquartered in Punjab, Trident is vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India. The company operates in two major business segments: textiles and paper with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The company's standalone net profit tumbled 32.1% to Rs 142.04 crore on 17.3% decline in net sales to Rs 1,618.40 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Trident shed 0.36% to end at Rs 30.68 on Friday.

