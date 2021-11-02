Canara Bank in demand

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 221.8, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 150.34% in last one year as compared to a 51.56% jump in NIFTY and a 119.23% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 221.8, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17904.15. The Sensex is at 60014.98, down 0.21%. Canara Bank has gained around 21.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 13.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2860.1, up 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 201.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 296.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

