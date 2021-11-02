Adani Enterprises Ltd sees good buying

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1472.2, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 326.97% in last one year as compared to a 51.56% gain in NIFTY and a 138.52% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1472.2, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17904.15. The Sensex is at 60014.98, down 0.21%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 3.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5733.75, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 173.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

