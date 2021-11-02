TV18 Broadcast Ltd gains for third consecutive session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.3, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.92% in last one year as compared to a 51.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.82% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.3, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17904.15. The Sensex is at 60014.98, down 0.21%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has slipped around 1.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2303.75, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 177.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

