L&T commences work on largest communication network for Telangana Fibre Grid Corporation

Project valued between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2000 cr

The Smart World and Communication and Power Transmission Et Distribution businesses of L&T Construction jointly commenced executing one of the largest communication network in India for Telangana Fibre Grid Corporation.

The initial design & survey works are being completed and the roll out will establish IP-MPLS Infrastructure and Optical Fibre Network for affordable High Speed Broadband Connectivity and Digital Services across 4 Zones, 11 Districts, 215 Mandals, 3201 Gram Panchayats and approximately 8.65 lakhs households in the state of Telangana.

This state-led project, partially funded by Central Government's Bharatnet program is envisaged to accelerate the development of the state in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) that will strengthen the G2G and G2C services and can be leveraged to effectively deliver reliable triple play services of voice, video and data to the citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)