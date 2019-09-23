Varun Beverages update on increase in GST for caffeinated drinks

Varun Beverages announced that with regards to the increase in GST rates for caffeinated drinks, the effect on Varun Beverages is expected to be minimal as the incremental volumes that will come under the higher GST bracket was approximately 0.7 million cases out of 340 million cases of sales volume based upon CY 2018.

The corresponding volume of HI of CY2019 is 0.6 million cases out of 285.8 million cases.

