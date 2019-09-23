White Organic Retail expands its logistic hub in Mumbai

White Organic Retail has commenced commercial operations through its centrally located Logistics hub at Shop No. 1, Radhika Residency, Tilak Nagar, Off Tilak Nagar Station, Mumbai.

With an excellent logistic support for central Mumbai and is in advanced phase of negotiations for acquiring second logistic hub at Santacruz West to cater western suburbs of Mumbai, which would help in expansion of its operations further for its retail division.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)