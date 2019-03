On 25 March 2019

PG Electroplast will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 25 March 2019, to consider & approve the allotment of 22,40,000 shares at a price of Rs. 125/- per to the Promoters on preferential basis, pursuant to approval of of the company.

