Canara Bank receives positive ratings action from Moody's

Canara Bank announced that Moody's (Rating Agency) has upgraded the Long-term Local and Foreign Currency Bank Deposit Ratings of Canara Bank to Baa3 from Ba1.

The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of the bank is also upgraded to ba3 from b1.

The outlook on the long-term ratings of the bank remains stable

