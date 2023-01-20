Canara Bank receives positive ratings action from Moody's

Canara Bank announced that Moody's (Rating Agency) has upgraded the Long-term Local and Foreign Currency Bank Deposit Ratings of Canara Bank to Baa3 from Ba1.
The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of the bank is also upgraded to ba3 from b1.
The outlook on the long-term ratings of the bank remains stable
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU