Board of Marksans allots 5.03 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

At meeting held on 20 January 2023The Board of Marksans Pharma at its meeting held on 20 January 2023 has allotted 5,03,24,324 equity shares on conversion of warrants issued on preferential basis.
Accordingly, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 45,31,63,746 dividend into 45,31,63,746 equity shares of Re 1 each with effect from 20 January 2023.
