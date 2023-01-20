EaseMyTrip becomes the official travel partner for Sharjah Warriors

EaseMyTrip.com has announced that it has clinched the status of being the official travel partner for the Capri global owned franchise named Sharjah Warriors. The Sharjah Warriors will be one of the participating teams in the six-team T20 tournament in the UAE conducted by the Emirates Cricket Board.

Through this partnership, EaseMyTrip will have a global reach. A leading Non-Banking Financial Company in India Capri Global is the primary shareholder of Sharjah Warriors. This agreement indicates a long-term foray into sports franchising for Capri Global, led by Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director and Founder, and will enable them to capitalize on the love that people in India and throughout the globe have for cricket.

