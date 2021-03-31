Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 154.4, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.18% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 70.19% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.4, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. Canara Bank has slipped around 1.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 8.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2129.6, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 137.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 194.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.85, up 5.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

