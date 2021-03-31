Tata Motors Ltd in demand

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 304.65, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 348.34% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% gain in NIFTY and a 112.46% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 304.65, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. Tata Motors Ltd has dropped around 7.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9865, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 393.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 697.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 307.65, up 3.1% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

