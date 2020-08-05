Canara Bank standalone net profit rises 23.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 47.83% to Rs 18035.81 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 23.45% to Rs 406.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 329.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 47.83% to Rs 18035.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12200.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.18035.8112200.5254.0662.61459.11540.88459.11540.88406.24329.07

