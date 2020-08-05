Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreDatasoft Applications Software (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %-50.000 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
