Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.090.10 -10 OPM %0-10.00 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.080 0

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 17:05 IST

