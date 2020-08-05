Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.090.100-10.00-0.010-0.010-0.080

