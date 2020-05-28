Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 287.94 points or 2.52% at 11730.91 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 6.01%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 4.16%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 3.93%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.99%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 2.89%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.83%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 2.35%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.29%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.3%).

On the other hand, SKF India Ltd (down 0.36%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.32%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 300.81 or 0.95% at 31906.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.8 points or 1.03% at 9410.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.51 points or 1.13% at 10739.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.65 points or 0.94% at 3819.81.

On BSE,1085 shares were trading in green, 373 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

