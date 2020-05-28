Wipro Ltd Slips 1.61%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.09%

Wipro Ltd has added 10.43% over last one month compared to 6.31% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.78% drop in the SENSEX

Wipro Ltd fell 1.61% today to trade at Rs 198.5. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.09% to quote at 13992.56. The index is up 6.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 1.57% and HCL Technologies Ltd lost 1.23% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 9.44 % over last one year compared to the 19.33% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Wipro Ltd has added 10.43% over last one month compared to 6.31% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.78% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 59898 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 301.55 on 14 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159.6 on 19 Mar 2020.

