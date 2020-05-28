Finolex Cables Ltd Spikes 4.08%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Rises 2.29%

Finolex Cables Ltd has lost 16.18% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.87% drop in the SENSEX

Finolex Cables Ltd rose 4.08% today to trade at Rs 203.9. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 2.29% to quote at 11705.3. The index is up 0.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd increased 3% and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd added 2.43% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went down 41.2 % over last one year compared to the 19.41% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Finolex Cables Ltd has lost 16.18% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.87% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 240 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3011 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 480.6 on 27 May 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 165 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)