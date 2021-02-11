Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 171.84 points or 0.78% at 21899.91 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 2.32%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.95%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 1.87%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.52%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.38%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.85%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.85%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.67%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.67%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (up 4.19%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.45%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.05%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 72.2 or 0.14% at 51381.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.9 points or 0.09% at 15119.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 182.2 points or 0.94% at 19602.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.12 points or 0.09% at 6591.8.

On BSE,1609 shares were trading in green, 1230 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

