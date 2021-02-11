MRF Q3 PAT jumps 115% YoY to Rs 520 cr

On a consolidated basis, the tyre maker's net profit zoomed 115.7% to Rs 520.54 crore on 13.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,641.60 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.Profit before tax surged 86.4% to Rs 690.31 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Current tax expense jumped 62.48% to Rs 166.53 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
The company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date is fixed on 19 February 2021.
Meanwhile, the company's board has approved raising upto Rs 1000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on private placement basis in one or more tranches. The board has authorised the finance committee of the company to determine the detailed terms and conditions thereof and the same will be informed to stock exchanges as and when finalised.
Shares of MRF fell 4.08% to Rs 93,048.95. MRF manufactures and distributes tyres and tubes for automobiles, aircrafts, motorcycles and cycles.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU