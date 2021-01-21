Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 233.91 points or 1.16% at 20353.05 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Havells India Ltd (up 5.16%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 4.05%),SKF India Ltd (up 3.04%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.69%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.5%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 2.4%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.19%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.89%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.55%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.49%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.25%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.07%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 258.24 or 0.52% at 50050.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.56% at 14727.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 103.8 points or 0.55% at 18847.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.56% at 6385.7.

On BSE,1470 shares were trading in green, 677 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)