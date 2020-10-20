Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 164.54 points or 1.2% at 13868.9 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.48%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.05%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.72%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 0.66%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.52%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.51%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.48%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.46%), and Graphite India Ltd (up 0.4%).

On the other hand, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.98%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.9%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.85%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.17 or 0.2% at 40511.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.9 points or 0.3% at 11908.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 23.57 points or 0.16% at 14874.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.85 points or 0.06% at 4936.83.

On BSE,954 shares were trading in green, 725 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

