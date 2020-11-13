Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 135.17 points or 0.85% at 15728.69 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 3.55%), Siemens Ltd (down 3.02%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.92%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 2.16%),Graphite India Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Finolex Cables Ltd (down 0.98%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.63%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 0.41%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.26%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 2.65%), and Havells India Ltd (up 2.27%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 23.78 or 0.05% at 43333.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.55 points or 0.04% at 12686.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.85 points or 0.84% at 15596.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.71 points or 0.6% at 5291.73.

On BSE,1441 shares were trading in green, 1087 were trading in red and 175 were unchanged.

