Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 40.82 points or 0.29% at 13895.23 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.71%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.29%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.97%),Thermax Ltd (up 0.7%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.64%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.51%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 0.43%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.27%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.8%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.77%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.7%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 98.39 or 0.24% at 40608.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.9 points or 0.31% at 11900.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.6 points or 0.22% at 14933.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.9 points or 0.1% at 4964.9.

On BSE,918 shares were trading in green, 777 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

