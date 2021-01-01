Capital Goods stocks gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 168.16 points or 0.9% at 18912.94 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 4.88%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.68%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.77%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.28%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.09%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.99%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.9%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.89%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.86%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (down 1.42%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.11%), and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 0.06%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 179.49 or 0.38% at 47930.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.2 points or 0.3% at 14023.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.13 points or 0.66% at 18217.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.65 points or 0.65% at 6001.96.

On BSE,1564 shares were trading in green, 552 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

