Capital Goods stocks ease

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 205.65 points or 1.03% at 19767.63 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 3.45%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 2.63%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 2.19%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.8%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.48%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.25%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.19%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.14%), and Havells India Ltd (down 1.07%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.73%), Timken India Ltd (up 1.46%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.98%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 264.44 or 0.53% at 49319.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.1 points or 0.48% at 14525.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 102.94 points or 0.55% at 18779.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 42.94 points or 0.68% at 6299.6.

On BSE,1100 shares were trading in green, 1789 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)