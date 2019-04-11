Board of Bajaj Healthcare approves allotment of 68.99 lakh bonus equity shares

At meeting held on 11 April 2019

The Board of Healthcare at its meeting held on 11 April 2019 has approved the allotment of 68,99,600 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid bonus equity shares, to the members Whose names appear in the Register of Members as on record date fixed for this purpose, in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) fully paid bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity share of Rs. 10/- each.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,79,92,000/~ divided into 1,37,99,200 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

