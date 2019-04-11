Board of Bajaj Healthcare approves allotment of 68.99 lakh bonus equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto sales up 10 pc in Feb at 3,93,089 units
Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 10.44% in the September 2018 quarter
Bajaj drives in new Pulsar 150 Neon at Rs 64,998
Bajaj Auto third-quarter profit jumps nearly 16 percent
RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 10 million on Bajaj Finance Ltd
-
At meeting held on 11 April 2019The Board of Bajaj Healthcare at its meeting held on 11 April 2019 has approved the allotment of 68,99,600 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid bonus equity shares, to the members Whose names appear in the Register of Members as on record date fixed for this purpose, in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) fully paid bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity share of Rs. 10/- each.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,79,92,000/~ divided into 1,37,99,200 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU