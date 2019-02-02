Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 26.98% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 63.12% to Rs 154.95 croreNet profit of Capri Global Capital rose 26.98% to Rs 35.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 63.12% to Rs 154.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 94.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales154.9594.99 63 OPM %65.8160.92 -PBDT47.9040.18 19 PBT46.5338.54 21 NP35.2027.72 27
