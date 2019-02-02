JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Baid Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit rises 54.25% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 26.98% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 63.12% to Rs 154.95 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 26.98% to Rs 35.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 63.12% to Rs 154.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 94.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales154.9594.99 63 OPM %65.8160.92 -PBDT47.9040.18 19 PBT46.5338.54 21 NP35.2027.72 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements