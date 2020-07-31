JUST IN
Capri Global Capital standalone net profit rises 7.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 137.19 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 7.86% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 137.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 135.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales137.19135.12 2 OPM %73.2673.73 -PBDT48.6548.59 0 PBT46.7846.56 0 NP35.0032.45 8

