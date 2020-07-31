Capri Global Capital standalone net profit rises 7.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 137.19 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 7.86% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 137.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 135.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.137.19135.1273.2673.7348.6548.5946.7846.5635.0032.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)